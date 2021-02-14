‘Do You Cook?’: DMK MP Kanimozhi Shuts Down Sexist Question

A video clip of DMK MP Kanimozhi gently shutting down a male anchor for asking her if she knows how to cook has gone viral on social media. The video clip is a part of a dedicated interview with the Member of Parliament in an informal setting.

The video clip shows Kanimozhi speaking with News18 Tamil Nadu. In the 39-second visual that’s now viral, Thambi Tamilarasan asks Kanimozhi if she cooks. An ever-smiling Kanimozhi shoots back with, “Why is that you don’t ask male politicians this question?”

The anchor tries to justify his question by saying that she is a political leader who is an MP and the deputy leader of DMK MPs in the Lok Sabha to which she responds, “My father was the Chief Minister. Why didn’t you ask him?” with a smile on her face.