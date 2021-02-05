No Relief For Perarivalan, TN Gov Says Prez Should Decide Release

Nearly three decades since he was sent to prison, AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, will have to wait for some more time for a decision on his early release. This comes after Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit stated that the President of India should take a call on his release.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made a submission in the Supreme Court on Thursday and informed the court that the President has decided that he is the appropriate authority to decide on the matter.

“That, His Excellency the Governor of Tamil Nadu considered all the facts on record and after perusal of the relevant documents, recorded that the Hon'ble President of India is the appropriate competent authority to deal with the said request for remittance matter vide his order dated 25.01.2021. The proposal received by the Central Government will be processed in accordance with law,” states the Ministry of Home Affairs submission.