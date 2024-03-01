Xiaomi HyperOS Update Released in India: Know Rollout Timeline & List of Devices

Xiaomi officially introduced the HyperOS interface in India on Thursday, 29 February. It is important to note that the company also announced the rollout timeline of the new operating system in India for existing smartphones and tablets. Recently, Xiaomi also confirmed all the devices that will sport the Xiaomi HyperOS update globally in H1 2024. According to the latest details announced by the company, the Xiaomi 14 will make its debut in India on 7 March, and will be the first device to receive the update.

Interested users in India should take note of the latest details about the Xiaomi HyperOS update. You must know the list of devices that are set to receive the update, as per the company. Xiaomi has made the announcements recently for all interested people in the country.