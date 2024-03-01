Xiaomi HyperOS Update Released in India: Know Rollout Timeline & List of Devices

Xiaomi HyperOS upgrade is launched in India on 29 February 2024.
Xiaomi officially introduced the HyperOS interface in India on Thursday, 29 February. It is important to note that the company also announced the rollout timeline of the new operating system in India for existing smartphones and tablets. Recently, Xiaomi also confirmed all the devices that will sport the Xiaomi HyperOS update globally in H1 2024. According to the latest details announced by the company, the Xiaomi 14 will make its debut in India on 7 March, and will be the first device to receive the update.
Interested users in India should take note of the latest details about the Xiaomi HyperOS update. You must know the list of devices that are set to receive the update, as per the company. Xiaomi has made the announcements recently for all interested people in the country.
Here is everything you must know about Xiaomi HyperOS in India. Read till the end to know the confirmed devices that will sport the feature and other important details here.
Xiaomi HyperOS is expected to optimize performance and improve the interconnectivity of a device.
The company announced that the availability of certain features will be different based on the device which is getting the update. To know the latest details, you have to stay alert and keep track of the official announcements.
As per the latest details, in India, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 users are eligible to receive the HyperOS upgrade.
Other devices that are set to get the update are Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi Pad models. The company announced that the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 devices will receive the Xiaomi HyperOS upgrade in March 2024.
The company recently informed that the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12, and the Xiaomi 12T series will sport the HyperOS update globally within the first half of 2024.
