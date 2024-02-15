WhatsApp Update for Mac OS Users Allows To Edit Sent Messages Quickly; Details

WhatsApp New Update for Mac Users: How to edit messages on the platform here.
(Photo: iStock)
Meta’s popular messenger app WhatsApp has recently introduced a new update on the stable version for its Mac users. One should note that the messaging platform has more than 2.7 billion active users and it reveals updates frequently for the benefit of the people. The new update is a shortcut for users where they can quickly edit the last message. Mac users can edit the sent messages if they have the latest version of the messaging app.
WhatsApp launched a new update for Mac OS users, updating the latest version to 24.3.75. The new update is an exciting feature for Mac users that makes messaging easier and more convenient on the app. This shortcut allows users to save time while sending messages. You must read till the end to know the details about the new WhatsApp feature for Mac users.
Here is everything about the new feature introduced by WhatsApp for Mac OS users. Know how to use the feature and edit your messages after sending them to the contacts.
To use the new feature on the app, Mac OS users have to click on the last message and tap the up arrow key. Then, you can make the necessary changes to the message and the receiver will be able to see the updated text.
Apart from this update, WhatsApp has reintroduced keyboard navigation for scrolling through search, which makes it easier for users to scroll through the conversation and find the necessary information quickly.
WhatsApp has also introduced significant compatibility improvements for earlier Mac OS versions. The instant messaging platform has fixed the toolbar and sidebar issues. You can take a look at the feature after updating the app to the latest version.
Therefore, it is one of the most popular social media platforms. If you are a Mac OS user, all the new features introduced on the app will benefit you. Stay tuned to know about all the new updates.
