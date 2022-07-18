Popular Game 'Wordle' Will Now Be a Multiplayer Board Game, Details Here

The popular one-player game, Wordle, is set to be turned into a multiplayer board game, according to the latest update by The New York Times. The Wordle game owner, The New York Times, has teamed up with popular toymaker Hasbro to create a new and modified version of Wordle and named it 'Wordle: The Party Game.'

Wordle: The Party Game will be available in North America from 1 October 2022. Interested users can pre-order the game from Hasbro's official website, Target, Walmart, or Amazon by paying an amount of around $19.99.

While the classic online version of Wordle is a single-player game, where the players have to guess a word of the day in six attempts, the new version of the game called Wordle: The Party Game will be available offline, where multiple players can play against each other to find the five-letter word of the day in six guesses.