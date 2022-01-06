'How Josh Shows His Love': The Backstory & Rules of the Viral Game Wordle

When you go to the Wordle website, you'll see that there is no other page but the homepage.

Therein lies the simplistic genius of the game. Everything about the game is right there in front of you, in one click.

Designed like a grid with five columns and six rows, the objective of the game is to guess the five-letter word of the day.

You have only six guesses.

There are no clues to find out the word, as one would see in crosswords. The game does, however, provide hints.

Of course, it's next to impossible to guess the word on your first try, so you put a random word in.

For example, you put down 'PARTY'.

Now, if your word has any of the 5 letters that are present in the word P-A-R-T-Y, then the box containing that letter will either turn yellow or green.

It will turn yellow if either of the five letters is present somewhere in the word, but has been placed in the wrong position.

The box will turn green if that is where that letter is in the word of the day.

Finally, the box could also turn grey, which means that letter doesn't exist in the given word.