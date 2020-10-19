Nail-Biting Finishes Hallmark of IPL 2020, Says Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has been mighty impressed with the quality of cricket and the nail-biting finishes in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Sunday, 18 October, cricket fans were treated to three Super Overs. The first match of the day between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi was decided through a Super Over which kept viewers on the edge of their seats. KKR scored 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs and SRH made 163/6. The match was eventually won by KKR as Lockie Ferguson conceded just two runs in the Super Over which the Eoin Morgan led-side chased down rather easily.