Wordle 299 Answer Today: Check the Hints and Clues for 14 April 2022 Wordle 299 solution for today, Thursday, 14 April 2022 has two vowels. Raajwrita Dutta Tech News Published: Wordle 299 hints, clues and solution for today, 14 April 2022 (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Wordle is an immensely popular word game that is currently owned and managed by the New York Times.

It is a favourite puzzle game among the millennials as they not only stay engaged but also learn new terms daily.

To play the Wordle word game, players will have to go to the official website of the New York Times and solve the puzzles provided every day on the page.

Wordle comes up with new words daily for the players to solve and win scores regularly. Players have to solve the Wordle puzzles within the limited six chances or they lose the score for the day.

Players can solve Wordle 299 answer for Thursday, 14 April 2022, without facing many problems. We have a few hints that will make it easier to find the Wordle 299 solution for today, 14 April 2022.

Wordle is famous for tricking the players with difficult terms on most days. The feature that makes the game more interesting is that it provides a few chances for the players to find the solution.

However, the Wordle word game has been extremely lenient for the past few days and has been coming up with simple terms for the players to solve.

Wordle 299 answer for today, Thursday, 14 April 2022 is also a simple term that the players might have heard before.

Wordle 299 Hints Today: 14 April 2022

Let's take a look at a few hints and clues that can assist to solve Wordle 299 puzzle for Thursday, 14 April 2022: The Wordle word of the day contains two vowels.

Wordle 299 answer for today starts with the letter M.

Wordle word of the day ends with the letter E.

The word means to cut up or grind food into very small pieces - Bonus Hint.

Wordle 299 Solution for 14 April 2022: Spoiler Alert

SPOILER ALERT: It is time for us to reveal the answer for Wordle 299 for the players who have lost their chances and need help.

Congratulations to the ones who were able to guess Wordle 299 answer for today, Thursday, 14 April 2022.

Wordle 299 answer for Thursday, 14 April 2022 is MINCE. It is a term that we all have heard at some point.