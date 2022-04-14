Wordle 299 Answer Today: Check the Hints and Clues for 14 April 2022

Wordle 299 hints, clues and solution for today, 14 April 2022
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle is an immensely popular word game that is currently owned and managed by the New York Times.
To play the Wordle word game, players will have to go to the official website of the New York Times and solve the puzzles provided every day on the page.
Players can solve Wordle 299 answer for Thursday, 14 April 2022, without facing many problems.
We have a few hints that will make it easier to find the Wordle 299 solution for today, 14 April 2022.
Wordle is famous for tricking the players with difficult terms on most days. The feature that makes the game more interesting is that it provides a few chances for the players to find the solution.
Wordle 299 answer for today, Thursday, 14 April 2022 is also a simple term that the players might have heard before.
Let's take a look at a few hints and clues that can assist to solve Wordle 299 puzzle for Thursday, 14 April 2022:
The Wordle word of the day contains two vowels.
Wordle 299 answer for today starts with the letter M.
Wordle word of the day ends with the letter E.
The word means to cut up or grind food into very small pieces - Bonus Hint.
SPOILER ALERT: It is time for us to reveal the answer for Wordle 299 for the players who have lost their chances and need help.
Wordle 299 answer for Thursday, 14 April 2022 is MINCE. It is a term that we all have heard at some point.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)