Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Claim Redeem Codes for 14 April

Avail Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Published:

Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 14 April 2022.

|

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

New redeem codes for Garena Free Fire game has been released. Players who want to avail redeem codes can do it from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

However, all players must note the expiry date of redeem codes, as expired redeem codes cannot be claimed.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game comprises of 12 characters which consists capital letters and numbers.

Follow the steps mentioned below to avail Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 14 April.

Garena Free Fire: How to Avail Redeem Codes for 14 April?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 14 April

  • FB6H NJ1K DI8U

  • 7YT6 G5BT 2NGI

  • U7F6 D5TR 9WF4

  • 5Y6F 5DS4 3AQE

  • FS3B N4EJ I8TG

  • F5U7 YH1G NEM4

  • FR42 K56Y UJN6

  • FG2H J1IT 87G6

  • FTGD BE34 N56K

  • YHIB VUC6 T5SR

  • QFV1 B2J3 4RU0

  • 4TG7 6F5X RZSF

  • VE45 6OG9 876A

  • 5QR1 F2G3 H2FC

  • 6X5Z R4ED AF2V

  • 43BE R3TK YO6H

  • I8VU 7YC6 TXSG

  • EB4N 5KTG 87V2

  • RU56 78IJ HJ67

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

