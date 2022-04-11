Wordle 296: Hints, Clues and the Answer for 11 April 2022
Wordle 296: Find the answer for Monday, 11 April 2022.
A new week has started and Wordle is back with a brand new word for the players to solve.
Wordle 296 answer for Monday, 11 April 2022 is not a difficult one. We all have heard and used this term somewhere so it will not be hard to guess the solution.
Wordle is a web-based word game that has become immensely popular among millennials.
They eagerly wait every day to solve the Wordle word of the day as it also helps the players to increase their vocabulary.
While some of the words are extremely tough to crack, Wordle has been coming up with extremely easy terms lately.
With the help of hints and clues, the process of finding the Wordle solution for every day becomes easier for the players.
The rules of the New York Times owned word game, Wordle is also very simple.
Players have to guess a five-letter word within the limited chances. They are given six chances to guess the Wordle word of the day.
The ones who are unable to guess the solution within the limited chances lose their score for the day.
Wordle 296 Hints for 11 April 2022
The Wordle 296 answer for Monday, 11 April 2022 is not a tough one to crack.
However, we will provide a few hints and clues like every day to make the process of finding the solution easier for the players.
Here are a few hints that the players can take a look at to solve Wordle 296 answer for 11 April 2022:
The word for 11 April 2022 starts with the letter S.
Wordle 296 word of the day has two vowels.
The word ends with the letter D.
The word refers to going out with a group of trusted people. - Bonus Hint.
We hope these hints to solve Wordle 296 answer for 11 April 2022 will be helpful for the players.
Wordle 296 Answer for 11 April 2022: Spoiler Alert
SPOILER ALERT: It is time for us to reveal the Wordle 296 solution for Monday, 11 April 2022.
The ones who are still playing the game are advised to not read further as that might spoil the fun of finding the solution.
Wordle answer for Monday, 11 April 2022 is SQUAD. We are all acquainted with the term so it should not be tough to guess.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.