Airtel Postpaid Plan: Enjoy Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Amazon Prime for Free

Know how you can enjoy Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Amazon Prime for free.
Users do not need to buy subscriptions to these platforms anymore. Here is detailed information on how you can enjoy the OTT platforms for free.
Airtel is offering Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar subscriptions with some of its selected postpaid plans.
The Airtel plans offer additional benefits for the family members so they are extremely convenient.
Let's take a look at the various Airtel postpaid plans that offer Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar subscriptions:
The Airtel postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,199 offers 150GB of monthly data along with unlimited voice calls.
The Airtel Thanks Premium Rewards include a basic monthly subscription to Netflix, one year of Amazon Prime membership, and a one-year mobile subscription to Disney + Hotstar.
The Airtel postpaid plan priced at Rs 1,599 offers Netflix standard monthly subscription, one-year membership of Amazon Prime, and one year Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription.
Customers also have access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day if they take up this plan.
The Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan offers 250GB monthly data and 30GB additional data.
Airtel is offering free subscriptions of all the three OTT platforms, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar to the users who are recharging for these plans.
Users can take a look at the official website of Airtel to know more about the postpaid plans that are offering free OTT subscriptions.
