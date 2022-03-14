Wordle #268 Answer: Check Hints, Clues and Solution for 14 March 2022
Read to know the Wordle 268 answer for 14 March 2022.
The New York Times-owned popular word game, Wordle is back with another word to crack as the new week begins.
The Wordle 268 word of the day for Monday, 14 March 2022 is a tricky and brain-racking word. A few hints and clues might help the players to crack this interesting word.
The regular players of Wordle are aware that the popular word game is coming up with quite tricky words for the past few days. It is difficult to solve them without hints and clues.
The feature that makes this game more interesting is the fact that the players have to guess the word within the limited six chances.
No matter how difficult the Wordle word of the day is, players have to guess it within the limited chances or they lose a score.
The Wordle 268 answer for 14 March 2022 might be easy to crack for a few players. However, there are many who need hints and clues to solve the word within the limited six chances.
Wordle #268 Answer for 14 March 2022: Clues
The Wordle 268 word of the day can seem to be tricky for a few players as it has only one vowel.
Another clue that can help players to guess the word for 14 March 2022 is that it is related to heating and melting.
We hope these clues will come in handy and the players can guess the Wordle word of the day within the six chances.
Wordle #268 Answer for 14 March 2022: Hints
The players who are still finding it difficult to guess the Wordle 268 word of the day can use the following hints to guess:
The word for today contains only one vowel
The Wordle 268 starts with the alphabet S
The Wordle word of the day ends with the alphabet T
This word refers to extracting metal from ore – Bonus hint.
We hope these hints were helpful. They might help the players to crack the word for today without much difficulty.
Wordle #268 Answer for 14 March 2022: Solution
SPOILER ALERT: Read ahead if you want to know the final answer for Wordle 268 word of the day.
If you want to find the answer on your own then we would advise you to not read further. The players who have tried and could not find the correct answer to Wordle 268 word of the day can read ahead.
The Wordle 268 answer for 14 March 2022 is SMELT.
