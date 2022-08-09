WhatsApp Delete Messages Feature: Time Limit Extended to Over Two Days; Details

WhatsApp has extended the time limit to delete messages for everyone on the app.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp has recently introduced multiple new features for a better user experience. One popular feature is the option to delete messages sent to contacts by mistake. At present, the feature allows users to delete messages within 68 minutes as per the latest update. The Meta-owned popular messaging platform is planning to increase the time limit to delete messages for the benefit of the users. WhatsApp is currently working on this update and we will provide you with the latest details.
According to the latest details available, the time limit to delete messages on WhatsApp will be increased to over two days. The Meta-owned popular messaging app announced this update via an official post on its Twitter handle. People will be able to delete messages within two days. The time limit has been increased to a little over two days.
The latest update suggests that WhatsApp users will have 2 days and 12 hours time to delete the messages on the platform that they have sent to others by mistake.
The messaging platform is constantly introducing new features and updates to attract the attention of users.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow if they want to delete unwanted messages on WhatsApp that they have sent to other contacts by mistake:
Open WhatsApp on mobile or on your web.
Go to the chat history where you desire to delete a message.
Select the message or messages you want to delete in the chat.
You will have three options once you select the messages.
The options include: delete for everyone, delete for me, and cancel.
Select the option that states "delete for everyone" on the app.
The messages will be deleted for all.
To know more about the latest updates and features introduced by WhatsApp, one must wait for the official announcements made by the platform. They will update the users about new features via their social media handles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)