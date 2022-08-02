Indian Flag Images: Tiranga Display Pictures for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian Flag Images: Tiranga Display Pictures for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter

Har Ghar Tiranga: Citizens are asked to make the Indian flag as social media display pictures till 15 August 2022.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Indian Flag or tiranga images that you can use on your social media profiles.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian Flag or tiranga images that you can use on your social media profiles.</p></div>

As India is preparing to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of India to put the 'tiranga' as their display pictures on all their social media profiles. He has asked the citizens to display the Indian national flag as the profile picture on all their social media accounts from 2 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement on his Mann ki Baat show on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

The special campaign is known as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and it will be organised between 13 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. The campaign aims to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was going to turn into a mass movement.

The prime minister of India has changed his profile picture and made it the tiranga or Indian national flag on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The citizens of India have also been requested to do the same.

Here are a few images of the Indian national flag that you can use as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter profile pictures. You can use these pictures on other social media handles as well.

Tiranga: Indian National Flag Pictures for WhatsApp

Indian national flag for WhatsApp.

Indian national flag pictures.

Indian flag images.

Tiranga: Indian National Flag Pictures for Facebook

Indian flag pictures for Facebook.

Indian Flag images for Facebook.

Tiranga: Indian National Flag Pictures for Twitter

Indian National Flag pictures for Twitter.

Indian National Flag display pictures for Twitter.

Published: undefined
