WhatsApp Announces New Features: Admins To Get More Control Over Groups; Details

WhatsApp is set to roll out two new features to its groups' functionality for its users soon. The upcoming features will make it easier for people to see groups in common with others and also give admins more power over who can join their group. The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, officially announced these updates on Tuesday, 22 March 2023.
The new features are coming a few months after WhatsApp introduced Communities that support large discussion groups. WhatsApp Communities was launched around November 2022. People who are using the extremely popular messaging platform should stay informed and take note of the latest features. Most people know that WhatsApp introduces new updates and features frequently.
Users should stay updated with the features so they can enjoy the benefits. The popular messaging platform updates itself for the convenience and safety of its users. All the new features and updates aim at user satisfaction.
In the past couple of months, WhatsApp announced that it has rolled out new updates such as making groups larger and giving admins the power to delete messages sent in the groups they manage.
When a group admin decides to make their group joinable in a community or share their group’s invite link, they can control who can join.
Admins have complete power over who to let in because groups are places where people have confidential conversations.
The latest details available as of now suggest that the new features will start rolling out to users all over the world in the upcoming weeks. WhatsApp users should stay alert and keep updating their apps to enjoy the benefits. The online messaging platform keeps introducing new updates often.