WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Add Voice Notes on Status: Here's How To Use

WhatsApp Voice status updates allows people to share voice notes via status.
(Photo: iStock)
The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called "Voice Status Updates" which allows users to record and share voice notes as status with their WhatsApp contacts.
Earlier, the feature was released for Android users but now with the latest update, the feature has been made accessible to the iOS users also.
The 'Voice Status Updates' feature by WhatsApp is currently available on the WhatsApp version 23.5.77 for iOS. To use the feature, users need to update to update to the latest version of the WhatsApp app.
Let us read about how to use the WhatsApp's Voice Status Update feature.
Open the WhatsApp application.
Go to the status tab.
Click on the pencil icon.
Hold the microphone icon to record your voice. The voice note can not be more than 30 seconds.
Release the microphone and share the voice note as status.
According to Wabetainfo, "If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog. Please stay ahead by regularly updating WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app in order to get the feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)