WhatsApp Rolls Out Photo Quality Feature: Steps To Send Original Quality Images

The instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp owned by meta never fails to impress its users with its timely and user-friendly updates. From quite a long time users have been suggesting the company to introduce a feature that will retain the original quality, resolution, and clarity of the images while sharing on the platform.
Looks like WhatsApp has finally decided to impress its dedicated users with a new photo quality feature. The photo quality feature by WhatsApp has been designed with an intention to preserve the original quality of the pictures.
Currently, the WhatsApp's 'Photo Quality' feature is underdevelopment and will be soon made available to the beta users.
According to WaBetaInfo," The photo quality feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity. This is a great improvement compared to the current image compression that occurs when sending images. People will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution when sending them.
WhatsApp users must remember that they can still use the standard compression method even after the new photo quality feature will be introduced. The compression feature would always remain a default option and users who want to save their storage can use it anytime they want.
Easy Steps To Send High Quality Original Photos on WhatsApp
Once the WhatsApp's picture quality feature is introduced, following are the steps that users can follow to send the photos without losing the original quality or resolution.
Open the WhatsApp application.
Go to the settings.
Click on the option "Storage and Date".
Go to the "Media Upload Quality" and you will get options like 'Standard Quality' and 'HD Quality.'
Choose 'HD quality' option if you want to send the pictures in original quality while as select 'Standard Quality' option if you want to compress the images before sending to save the storage.
