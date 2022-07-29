'Make Instagram Instagram Again': The Update in Algorithm & Backlash – Explained

On 25 July, influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner kicked up a storm when she posted a – 'Make Instagram Instagram Again. (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone.”

With 361 million followers, Jenner's post soon went viral – with popular photographer Tati Bruening, who goes by @illumitati, even creating an online petition against Instagram's latest updates.

Why are people unhappy with Instagram algorithm? What does the company have to say? The Quint breaks it down for you.