New WhatsApp Feature of Expiring Groups to be Introduced Soon

So, the other participants in the group have to set expiration dates, else their messages will remain in the group even after they have been seen. But know that you can always cancel the expiration at any point and if you forget, WhatsApp will remind you to confirm the expiration date before deleting your messages.

This setting can help declutter your WhatsApp account. This enables the old, no longer relevant groups to automatically get scrubbed, giving you more storage for your account.

This setting is perfect to create a group chat for a specific event like birthday parties, dinner nights, sudden night outs, etc. These groups become useless but remain there until the group owner deletes it or all members leave. Thus the Expiring Groups setting will help the creator set a deadline to delete the group.

The feature is currently under development and will soon be released for the users in future update. Even with the latest beta version of WhatsApp, users may not be able to see the new Expiring Groups option for now.

In addition to Expiring Groups, WhatsApp has also been working on options to edit sent messages, a new newsletter feature that will help distribute messages to a large number of users.