Govt Ordered Takedown of 1,474 Accounts, 175 Tweets: Twitter to Karnataka HC

According to an IANS report, Twitter is contending government orders on the basis that:

The orders are overbroad and arbitrary

The IT ministry didn't provide notice to the content originators

Takedown orders are disproportionate in several cases

"The Blocking Orders do not provide proper reasons as to how such content falls within the narrowly tailored grounds set out in Section 69A of the IT Act. The procedural safeguards under the Blocking Rules have also not been followed in the present case," Twitter reportedly said.

Twitter's decision to approach the court seems to be in direct response to a notice sent by the IT ministry warning Twitter to comply with orders or face criminal proceedings.

After receiving several notices in June, the platform has reportedly complied with the orders to avoid losing its immunity as a social media intermediary.

The platform has been in a tussle with the Union government for well over a year. Here's a comprehensive timeline.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)