Twitter Sues Indian Govt Over Orders To Take Down Content, Says Report

Twitter has filed a case challenging some Indian government orders to take down content, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.

The lawsuit, which reportedly alleges abuse of power by officials, comes amid increasing tension between the government and the US based social media company.

Over the last few years, Twitter has been asked by the government to take down hundreds of accounts and tweets. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has even warned the platform of criminal proceedings if it does not comply with orders by 4 July.

A notice was sent on 6 June and then another on 9 June, which the platform did not comply with. This is the third notice, which was sent on 27 June, Monday, to the company’s Chief Compliance Officer.