Solar Eclipse October 2023: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live Streaming in India

Solar Eclipse October 2023 live streaming details in India are here.
(Photo: iStock)
Skywatchers have good news in store this month. We should all gear up to watch an exciting astronomical experience in our skies. As per the latest official details, Solar Eclipse 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, 14 October. Popularly known as the "Ring of Fire", the Solar Eclipse October 2023 will be visible across most parts of America for the first time since 2012. Everyone should get ready to watch the celestial event at the correct time.
One should note that the celestial phenomenon occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, partially covering the Sun and leaving a ring. Solar Eclipse 2023 will also be called the "Ring of Fire" because of the distinguishing shape of the Sun due to the partial blocking by the moon. One should know all the critical updates.
Here is everything you should know about the Solar Eclipse October 2023 if you live in India and want to watch it. Keep reading till the end to know all the details about the celestial event.
According to the latest official details, the Solar Eclipse 2023 will not be visible to viewers in India on Saturday, 14 October. People in the Western Hemisphere can watch the eclipse.
As per the updates announced by NASA, the Solar Eclipse time in Oregon is 9:13 am PDT and it will end in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT.
While viewing the Solar Eclipse, one should focus on complete safety and use solar filters all the time. You might damage your eyesight if you watch the eclipse directly so follow the safety protocol.
You can watch the Solar Eclipse in India via the official Facebook, X and YouTube social media platforms of NASA. One should note that NASA will live stream the celestial event for all the viewers who cannot watch it in their region.
