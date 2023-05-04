Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023: When & How To Watch Chandra Grahan in India?

The first lunar eclipse of this year will be observed tomorrow on Friday, 5 May 2023. This lunar eclipse will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in which the moon passes through the outer shadow of the earth.

If the weather will be favourable, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 or Chandra Grahan on 5 May can be easily witnessed in India and it will start around 8:44 pm IST. The maximum Penumbral eclipse will be at 10:52 pm IST and it will finally end at 1:01 am on 6 May.