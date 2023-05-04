Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023: When & How To Watch Chandra Grahan in India?

The first lunar eclipse of this year will be observed tomorrow on Friday, 5 May 2023. This lunar eclipse will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in which the moon passes through the outer shadow of the earth.
If the weather will be favourable, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 or Chandra Grahan on 5 May can be easily witnessed in India and it will start around 8:44 pm IST. The maximum Penumbral eclipse will be at 10:52 pm IST and it will finally end at 1:01 am on 6 May.
According to NASA, There are different types of Lunar Eclipses including Total Lunar Eclipse in which the moon moves into the inner part of earth’s shadow, or the umbra; Partial Lunar Eclipse, imperfect alignment of sun, earth and moon results in the moon passing through only part of earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the moon; and Penumbral eclipse in which moon travels through earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. The moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice.
The date and time of the Chandra Grahan 2023 tomorrow is as follows:
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Starts: 20:44:11 (5 May)
Maximum Lunar Eclipse: 22:52:59 (5 May)
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Ends: 01:01:45 (6 May)
If the weather will be favourable, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be clearly visible in different parts of India. Some other regions that may witness the upcoming lunar eclipse are Antarctica, Indian Ocean, Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia, Pacific, and Atlantic.
Chandra Grahan 2023: How To Watch in India?
Watching a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse can be really fascinating. Let us read about some easy tips through which you can watch the Chandra Grahan tomorrow.
Look for a place that is quiet and where the view of the sky is clear with no pollution or city lights.
Try to watch the lunar eclipse according to its specific time. The exact timings are mentioned above.
While there is a probability to witness the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse with a naked eye, it is better to view it with some tools like binoculars and telescope. These tools will give you a clear and amazing view of the Chandra Grahan.
You can also use a DSLR camera with telephoto lens to capture the images of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Use a tripod stand to keep the camera stable and avoid blurring of images.
The duration of lunar eclipse is several hours. So be patient and watch all the changes that will occur in the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.
Use lunar glasses to witness the lunar eclipse as seeing it with a naked eye can affect your eyes. So it is better to take the required precautions.
