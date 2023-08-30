According to a report by NASA, an annual solar eclipse 'ring of fire' will be seen across the US on 14 October 2023. This solar eclipse will be observed by all the people located from Oregon to Texas, if the weather will be favorable, and skies are clear.
The ring of fire annual solar eclipse in US will cross North, South, and Central America. People in Western Hemisphere can witness this phenomenon easily.
People must refrain from looking directly at the Sun during a solar eclipse, and should use a specialized eye protection. Besides, they must follow the proper guidelines while observing a solar eclipse event.
What Is a Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse? How Does It Occur?
The moon is at its furthest point or apogee, when it passes between the Earth and Sun during an annual solar eclipse. The moon appears smaller because it is so far away from Earth. As a result, it partially covers the Sun, which results in a ring of fire in the sky.
When and Where Will Be the Annual 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Observed?
According to NASA, "On 14 October 2023 the annular eclipse will begin in the United States, traveling from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. Weather permitting, the annular eclipse will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona."
The annular eclipse will continue on to Central America, passing over Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama. In South America, the eclipse will travel through Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil, in the Atlantic Ocean, stated NASA.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Annual Solar Eclipse 'Ring of Fire'?
The live streaming of the annual solar eclipse ring of fire will be available on the official YouTube channel of NASA. People will be given an opportunity to ask questions to the Scientists in chat using #askNASA.
