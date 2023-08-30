Super Blue Moon 2023 Tonight: When, Where, and How to Watch Live in India Today

Skywatchers across the world are getting ready to witness a rare and captivating celestial event soon. Everyone should note that the Super Blue Moon is scheduled to be sighted in the sky. As per the latest official details available online, the Super Blue Moon 2023 is set to be seen on the night of 30 August and early morning of 31 August. It is the convergence of three lunar events, which include a full moon, a supermoon, and a blue moon.

We use the term Blue Moon when we see the full moon twice in a month. Super Blue Moon 2023 coincides with the Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan. People across the globe are excited to watch the rare phenomenon that is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, 30 August. One must know all the important details here.