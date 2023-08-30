Super Blue Moon 2023 Tonight: When, Where, and How to Watch Live in India Today

Know the Super Blue Moon 2023 date and time in India here.
(Photo: iStock)
Skywatchers across the world are getting ready to witness a rare and captivating celestial event soon. Everyone should note that the Super Blue Moon is scheduled to be sighted in the sky. As per the latest official details available online, the Super Blue Moon 2023 is set to be seen on the night of 30 August and early morning of 31 August. It is the convergence of three lunar events, which include a full moon, a supermoon, and a blue moon.
We use the term Blue Moon when we see the full moon twice in a month. Super Blue Moon 2023 coincides with the Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan. People across the globe are excited to watch the rare phenomenon that is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, 30 August. One must know all the important details here.
It is important to know the Super Blue Moon timings so you can watch the lunar event from anywhere you want. Take note of all the important details before the moon is sighted in the night sky on the scheduled dates.
One can watch the Super Blue Moon after the sunset, during dusk hours as soon as the moon rises. It is important to note that the Super Blue Moon will be at its peak around 8:37 pm EDT, on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
In Los Angeles, the Super Blue Moon can be seen at 7:36 pm PDT. One should know the time.
On 31 August 2023, the Super Blue Moon will be seen at 8:24 pm BST, in London. It is important to note that viewers can watch the peak of the moon at 1:37 am BST, which is 9:36 am ET or 7:06 am IST, on Thursday.
One can also watch the live streaming of the event on The Virtual Telescope Project at 3:30 GMT, on Thursday, 31 August. In India, you can watch the event live at 9:00 am IST.