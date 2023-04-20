Solar Eclipse 2023 Today: Know Timings and How to Watch Surya Grahan in India
Solar Eclipse 2023: The timings of the Surya Grahan are 7:04 am to 12:29 pm.
The first solar eclipse of the year is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, 20 April 2023. It is important to note that it will be a Hybrid Solar Eclipse. A Hybrid Solar Eclipse is a mix of an Annular Solar Eclipse and a Total Solar Eclipse. People are excited to watch the Solar Eclipse 2023 on Thursday and we have the latest details for you. During a Hybrid Solar Eclipse, the sun takes a ring shape around the moon for a few seconds.
The latest details suggest that the Solar Eclipse 2023 coincides with Vaishakh Amavasya and it is considered an auspicious occasion by many people. You must know the Surya Grahan timings to watch it on time. One must also note the latest details available online regarding the Solar Eclipse that is set to take place on Thursday.
Here are the details on how you can watch the Solar Eclipse 2023 once it begins today. Read to know the timings and other important updates of the Surya Grahan.
Solar Eclipse 2023: Timings
The Solar Eclipse 2023 is likely to last for approximately 5 hours and 24 mins. It is set to begin at 7:04 am on 20 April and end at 12:29 pm on Thursday. It is important to note that the Surya Grahan will not be visible in any part of India.
People in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Fiji, Cambodia, China, the US, Micronesia - Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Solomon, Antarctica, the South Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Vietnam and the Philippines can watch the first Solar Eclipse of this year.
Solar Eclipse 2023: How to watch in India
It is important to note that even though the Solar Eclipse 2023 will not be visible in India, skywatchers can watch the astrological event on NASA’s YouTube Channel. They will live stream the entire process.
One should note that the live stream will begin at 8 am sharp and end when the Solar Eclipse ends. Viewers in India are requested to watch the live streaming if they want to watch the eclipse. They must remember the time and watch it carefully.
For more details, one must stay alert and keep an eye on the latest announcements. More details regarding the Surya Grahan are likely to be out soon.
