Solar Eclipse 2023 Today: Know Timings and How to Watch Surya Grahan in India

The first solar eclipse of the year is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, 20 April 2023. It is important to note that it will be a Hybrid Solar Eclipse. A Hybrid Solar Eclipse is a mix of an Annular Solar Eclipse and a Total Solar Eclipse. People are excited to watch the Solar Eclipse 2023 on Thursday and we have the latest details for you. During a Hybrid Solar Eclipse, the sun takes a ring shape around the moon for a few seconds.

The latest details suggest that the Solar Eclipse 2023 coincides with Vaishakh Amavasya and it is considered an auspicious occasion by many people. You must know the Surya Grahan timings to watch it on time. One must also note the latest details available online regarding the Solar Eclipse that is set to take place on Thursday.