Solar & Lunar Eclipse Of October 2023 In India: Check Date and Time Here

Solar and Lunar eclipse has always been a phenomenon of awe that makes people curious and is also a phenomenon that gives rise to lots of doubts and superstitions for ages. The new month of October has marked the beginning of fall and people should get ready to witness the celestial phenomenon of solar and lunar eclipse in this month. people should note that this month, the lunar and solar eclipse are taking place in a span of two weeks.

Let's have a look at more info related to the Solar and Lunar eclipse in October 2023.