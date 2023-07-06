Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Teased

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set to take place in the last week of July, as per the latest official details. The popular company has officially confirmed the date of its launch event so interested people must take note of the details. During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to make their debut. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on 26 July 2023.

Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will also be launched during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on the scheduled date. Interested people are excited to know the latest details about the upcoming event and we have all the information for you. Read till the end.