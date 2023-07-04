iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, & Live Streaming Details

iQOO will be launching its latest smartphone model in India today, Tuesday, 4 July. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be an expensive version of the Neo 7, which made its debut in India in 2022. Buyers in the country are excited to know the latest details about the brand-new device that will make its debut on Tuesday. One should stay alert to know the updates as soon as the device is launched.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is confirmed to be supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The recent leaks suggest that the smartphone model is likely to be the most cost-effective phone to be equipped with an 8+ Gen 1 processor in the country. These are some of the details we have for now about the model.