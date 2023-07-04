iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, & Live Streaming Details

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will launch in India today, Tuesday, 4 July 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: iqoo.com)
iQOO will be launching its latest smartphone model in India today, Tuesday, 4 July. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be an expensive version of the Neo 7, which made its debut in India in 2022. Buyers in the country are excited to know the latest details about the brand-new device that will make its debut on Tuesday. One should stay alert to know the updates as soon as the device is launched.
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is confirmed to be supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The recent leaks suggest that the smartphone model is likely to be the most cost-effective phone to be equipped with an 8+ Gen 1 processor in the country. These are some of the details we have for now about the model.
Let's take a look at the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G India launch live streaming details, expected specifications, and price range here so that interested buyers can get an idea. Here is everything you should know about the brand-new model.
It is important to note that the live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of iQOO India. You can also watch the event on its Facebook and Instagram channels.
As per the latest details available online, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is likely to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 36,000. The phone is expected to be priced below Rs 40,000.
To know the exact price of the smartphone, you have to wait for the launch event to be over.
The brand-new smartphone is likely to be available in two variants, which include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 16GB RAM with 256GB storage. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro could also have a 50MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.
These are a few of the specifications we know for now. Keep an eye on the launch event to know more.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
