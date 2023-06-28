Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch on 7 July: Price, Design, Specs, and Features

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be launched in India on 7 July. Check details here.
(Photo: amazon.in)
Tech giant Samsung teased its upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy M34 5G last week in India, revealing some basic features and specs. The handset will be launched in the country on 7 July 2023.
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a predecessor to the already available smartphone Galaxy M33 5G. According to the teaser image, the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a monster display along with 120 Hz refresh rate on an 16.42 cms screen. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be equipped with a 50 megapixel no shake and blur free camera.
Let us read about the key features, specifications, and price details of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.
120Hz Super AMOLED display.
Equipped with a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera.
A 6,000 mAh battery that may last up to 2 days.
Triple camera system including a 50 megapixel with OIS for blur free images and videos.
Available in three colour variants including blue, purple, and pink.
As per some leaks, the smartphone may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. However, this is not confirmed yet.
The company has not revealed the exact price of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India. However, it is expected that the smartphone may be available at a price of Rs 20,000 because the Galaxy M33 was launched with a starting price of Rs 18,999.
The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
