Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch on 7 July: Price, Design, Specs, and Features

Tech giant Samsung teased its upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy M34 5G last week in India, revealing some basic features and specs. The handset will be launched in the country on 7 July 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a predecessor to the already available smartphone Galaxy M33 5G. According to the teaser image, the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a monster display along with 120 Hz refresh rate on an 16.42 cms screen. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be equipped with a 50 megapixel no shake and blur free camera.

Let us read about the key features, specifications, and price details of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.