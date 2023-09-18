Reliance Jio AirFiber To Be Launched on 19 September: Features, Specs, and Price

Reliance Jio AirFiber Launch on 19 September: As announced by the Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani during the annual general meeting (AGM) 2023, Reliance Jio will launch the Jio AirFiber in India on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Jio AirFiber is designed to be a straightforward plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically necessitates professional installation", said Akash Ambani - Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd during the AGM.

Jio AirFiber 5G is a portable wireless internet service designed to deliver high speed internet of almost 1.5 Gbps. With the help of Jio AirFiber, users will be able to experience an uninterrupted streaming of HD videos, engage in online gaming without any lag, conduct virtual events and video conferences at ease without worrying about internet speed, and more.