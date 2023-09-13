Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price & Everything To Know

The most awaited iPhone 15 series has been finally launched during the Apple Event 2023 on 12 September in Cupertino. During the 'Wonderlust' event four variants of iPhone 15 series were unveiled including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series phones will be available for pre-booking from 15 September, and the sale date is 22 September in India.

During the event, the company conformed some major modifications in the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro models are now made up of Titanium, the same alloy that is found in the Mars Rover. The basic variants iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus consist of Dynamic Island, and have been upgraded to A16 Bionic Processor and 48 MP camera.

Besides, the iPhone 15 Series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods with USB-C port were also unveiled during the Apple Launch Event yesterday.