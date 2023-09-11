Nokia G42 5G launch date in India today. Features, Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Nokia is all set to launch a new smartphone Nokia G42 5G in India today on 11 September 2023. According to the teaser images released by the company, the handset will be available in different color variants including Pink, Purple, and Grey.
The Nokia G42 5G smartphone will be arrive with a long lasting battery that can go days without charging, and can last several years. "The 3 day battery³ will take you through the weekend, while QuickFix repairability means you can make repairs at home and keep your phone for longer, stated by company.
Let us read about the features, specifications, price, and other details of Nokia G42 5G.
Nokia G42 5G will be launched in India today on Monday, 11 September 2023.
The exact price of Nokia G42 5G has not been confirmed by the company yet. However, it is expected that the price will be less than 20,000.
Once launched, the Nokia G42 5G will be available for sale on the official website of the company. According to some reports, the handset may be sold on Amazon also.
According to the teasers released by the company, following are the features and specifications of the Nokia G42 5G.
A 6.56 inch display made up of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, Brightness 450 nits (typ.), 400 nits (min.) 560 nits with brightness boost.
Powered by Snapdragon® 480 + 5G.
Rear Camera: 50 MP Main AF, 5P, f/1.8 + 2 MP Depth + 2 MP Macro Rear flash LED.
Night mode, dark vision, tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, personalized watermarks, OZO 3D audio recording.
Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, Headphone jack, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo for location.
Battery: 5000 mAh with 20W fast charging support. QuickFix replaceable battery for more accessible battery removal.
Storage options include 2GB or 5GB in 6GB RAM variant and2GB in 4GB RAM variant with 128 GB internal storage.
Android™ 13 OS.
