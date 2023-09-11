Nokia G42 5G launch date in India today. Features, Specs, Price, and More.

Nokia is all set to launch a new smartphone Nokia G42 5G in India today on 11 September 2023. According to the teaser images released by the company, the handset will be available in different color variants including Pink, Purple, and Grey.

The Nokia G42 5G smartphone will be arrive with a long lasting battery that can go days without charging, and can last several years. "The 3 day battery³ will take you through the weekend, while QuickFix repairability means you can make repairs at home and keep your phone for longer, stated by company.

Let us read about the features, specifications, price, and other details of Nokia G42 5G.