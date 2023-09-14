Honor 90 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, Price & More

Honor 90 Launched in India Today: Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Honor 90 was launched in India today on Thursday, 14 September 2023. With the launch of Honor 90 5G handset, the Chinese brand has made a comeback in the country after a hiatus of more than two years.
Honor 90 has made its debut in the country with two storage variants, and three color options. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and will be sold at a starting price of Rs 37,999.
Let us check out all the confirmed features, specifications, and price details of recently launched Honor 90 in India.
Here is the list of confirmed features and specifications of the Honor 90, that was launched in India today.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K.
The display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
A 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.
A 200 MP primary rear sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 50 MP front camera sensor.
Available in two storage variants including 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C.
(Source: gadgets360.com)
Honor 90 5G will be available for sale in India from 18 September 2023 at 12 pm IST. Users can purchase the handset from the official website of the company and Amazon.
The starting price of Honor 90 5G in India is Rs 37,999 for the the basic variant (8GB + 256GB), while as for 12GB + 512GB storage variant, the price is Rs 39,999.
According to the company, the initial buyers can take the advantage of early bird sale. During the sale, users can purchase the both variants of Honor 90 at a price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined