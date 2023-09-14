Honor 90 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, Price & More

Honor 90 was launched in India today on Thursday, 14 September 2023. With the launch of Honor 90 5G handset, the Chinese brand has made a comeback in the country after a hiatus of more than two years.

Honor 90 has made its debut in the country with two storage variants, and three color options. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and will be sold at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

Let us check out all the confirmed features, specifications, and price details of recently launched Honor 90 in India.