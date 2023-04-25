'Paying for a Few Personally': Why Musk's U-Turns on Twitter Blue Is Worrying

Udbhav Tiwari: That's got nothing to do with paid verification. When the paid verification system was first launched, there were many online reports of how individuals were changing their names post-verification. So like, they got a blue tick to their name, John Doe, and then changed the name, hypothetically to Mick Jagger. And therefore, people thought that that there might be an actual Mick Jagger.

In practice, Twitter has now imposed some restrictions on how often you can change your name, after you get a blue tick, including right immediately after you get the blue tick. And if you make some changes, that sometimes leads to the tick temporarily disappearing.

Therefore, the risks that stem from paid verification, whether it's identity theft or deceptive trade practices, have nothing to do with the $8 or how much ever in rupees that people are paying, but instead have to do much more with the processes and procedures that will follow, where clearly there is scope for a lot of improvement.