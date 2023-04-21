No Money, No Blue Tick: Twitter Strips Verification From Users, Why Is It Bad?

Verified Twitter users who refused to pay up were forced to kiss their blue ticks goodbye on Thursday, 20 April.

What's happening?! The Elon Musk-owned social media platform followed through on its umpteenth deadline designed to make users pay for verification via a subscription service called Twitter Blue.

Musk first proposed paid verification for Twitter in October last year.

Verified squad: Besides individual users, who else can boast of having a Twitter handle with a verified badge?