Central Govt's IT Rules on Fact-Checking: The Facts, the Logic, and the Law

Consider this thought experiment about our class 12 board exams. We write the exam in a different school with teachers from other different schools invigilating. Why? Because our teachers have grown to care about us and they can’t be expected to act impartially and objectively.

But imagine if you were asked to somehow 'self-invigilate' or assess your own papers? How neutral or objective would you and all your classmates really be?

Now, apply the conclusions of this thought experiment to the government.