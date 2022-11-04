Twitter's Blue Tick Is Going Through Changes: What It's Been vs What's Coming
With Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter's user verification is poised to undergo a makeover – for better or worse.
It's official: Elon Musk will make users pay to be verified on Twitter.
The social media company's new owner has confirmed that the blue tick will be available for a price of $8 per month in the US. These prices will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he added.
Slamming the platform's current "lords & peasants system" for verification, Musk listed out the new subscription benefits of Twitter Blue.
But before Musk's proposed solution actually gets here, let's take a look at what the Twitter blue tick has meant so far and how that could now change.
1. What It's Been #1: The Three Pillars
Twitter's verification process so far has been built on three pillars:
Authenticity: In order to prove that one's account is authentic, an individual user would have to either provide an official email address, link to an official website, or a valid government-issued ID such as driver's licence or passport.
Notability: A user is considered 'notable' if they've been in the news, if their name has been Googled, if they have a Wikipedia page, or if their follower count puts them in the top 0.05 percent locally.
Activity: The user's account must be public at the time of application and must have logged into that account in the last six months.
2. What It's Been #2: Not for Sale
Twitter had made it clear that it does not sell the blue badge. "A Twitter employee will never request financial compensation in exchange for a badge or as part of the application process. Twitter does not authorize any external agents or individuals to sell Verification on the platform," it has said so far.
However, back in 2015, angel investor Jason Calacanis told CNBC that Twitter was looking to let users cash in for blue badges. Calacanis' claims were based on purported "inside information." But Twitter took a different turn in 2017 and stopped verifying users altogether until it rolled out the current mechanism to get verified in 2021.
3. What It's Been #3: A Conversation Starter
Tweets put out by a verified user about music, acting, culture, or politics tend to have a little more velocity.
"The blue tick used to denote notability. People who are notable, people who add value to conversations were the ones who were given this," Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India, said in a Mirror Now debate.
4. What It's Been #4: Recipient of Mixed Feelings
Whether Twitter verification matters is a question that's been contemplated long before Elon Musk came into the picture.
Based on previous reports, we know that politicians in the US have actively sought the blue badge in order to be taken more seriously ahead of elections. Since being verified on Twitter also takes into account the number of followers, influencers desire it to establish clout and clinch promotional deals.
For newbie journalists and activists, the tick mark is tacit recognition that their careers are on the rise.
But this doesn't apply to everyone on the platform. Several users with a significant following do not want to opt for a blue badge. Why? Because Twitter isn't just news alerts, activism, and branded content.
5. What It's Been #5: The Bearer of Bad News
It's no secret that Twitter's verification mechanism has been broken in the sense that a lot of verified users could be considered "problematic."
Remember how Twitter had pressed the brakes on verifying new users for a long time? That was actually sparked by its initial decision to verify a white nationalist named Joel Kessler who was behind the violent Charlottesville protest in the US.
Facing backlash, Twitter had said, "We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon."
6. What's Coming #1: Chaos and Confusion?
Musk has said that paid verification will entitle users to have "priority in replies, mentions & search." The billionaire is convinced that this is the way to defeat spam or scams on the platform. But something doesn't add up.
"Fake news and hoax news from parody news accounts already spreads like wildfire. Imagine someone impersonates a creator and tweets a link to a new "product" they're endorsing but it's actually a scam?" NBC tech reporter Kat Tenbarge asked.
7. What's Coming #2: Tick Mark 2.0?
"Over time, people will also realise that everyone with a blue tick is not notable, everyone with a blue tick is not worth following. So they will look for other signals to figure out who is the right person to follow," Maheshwari said.
8. What's Coming #3: Verification Via KYC?
9. What's Coming #4: Charges on Top of Verification?
"One nuance that I think Elon might introduce is that you have to be notable but to get a blue tick, you also have to pay the fees," Maheshwari opined.
10. What's Coming #5: An Exodus?
With this being Musk's first move to grow Twitter's revenue, several questions remain unanswered.
What happens if a majority of Twitter users decide that they would rather be unverified than pay for it? Will meddling with the verification status kill the conversation on the platform?
Could this nudge users towards homegrown platforms like Koo that allows self-verification? Has Musk miscalculated the demand for a blue tick, especially in developing countries where average revenue per user is relatively much lower than in the US? Could users leaving the platform also take advertisers with them?
