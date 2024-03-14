OpenAI Sora To Be Available for Public Soon; Create One-Minute Videos From Text

OpenAI Sora will be launched soon for public users to create videos from texts.
OpenAI has officially confirmed that its brand-new text-to-video generator platform, Sora, will be available to the public soon. The company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mira Murati announced in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Sora will make its debut in 2024, possibly within the next few months. Interested users are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements if they want to use the text-to-video generator AI tool. All the important details are stated online.
According to the latest official details, Sora was introduced by OpenAI in February 2024. This AI tool can produce lifelike scenes based on context prompts. Earlier, the tool was limited to visual artists, designers, and filmmakers, however, now the company has announced that it will be available for public use. Stay alert to know all the important updates.
One should note that videos generated by Sora have already been seen on famous social media platforms like X.
Apart from publicly releasing Sora in the next couple of months, OpenAI is planning to add audio capabilities to Sora that will improve realism. Users will soon be allowed to edit the generated video to enhance accuracy.
the actual release date for Sora is not known yet. However, it is confirmed that the date will be announced in the next few months
Users should know that Sora clips take a few minutes to generate. It is important to note that the demo clips are 20-second videos at HD resolution. The processing costs for creating these clips exceed Dall-E images or ChatGPT.
All interested people must take note of the details revealed by Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), about Sora before it is launched globally.
