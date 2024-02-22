WhatsApp Introduces Four New Features For Text Formatting; Details Here

WhatsApp introduces new formatting features
(Image: iStock)
WhatsApp has announced four new text formatting options to help people organize and craft their messages on WhatsApp. The announcement was made by WhatsApp parent company Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp Channel. These new options include bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code, which aim to facilitate the organization and clarity of messages. Users can now effectively structure their texts, simplifying the readability of extensive content.
According to WhatsApp, the new text formatting option helps users save time and helps them communicate more effectively through their messages, especially in group chats. The introduction of these new formatting options represents a significant step forward for WhatsApp users. The new formatting options are available to all Android, iOS, Web, and Mac desktop users.
WhatsApp announced that the channel admins will also be able to use these options.
1. Bulleted Lists help the users outline steps in a process, list ingredients in a recipe, or call out the main points of a message. To use this feature type the symbol, followed by a space.
2. Numbered Lists help the users to note a specific order of things such as instructions or a recap of events. To use this feature, type 1 or 2 digits followed by a period and one space.
3. Block Quote helps the users highlight their key text and make it more noticeable in the messages. To use this new feature, type the > symbol followed by a space.
4. Inline Code helps distinguish specific information within a sentence. To use, wrap text with a ` symbol.
