Reliance JioMotive: Jio Rolls Out OBD Device for Smart Car Features; Details

Reliance Jio launched a portable on-board diagnostics (OBD) device known as 'JioMotive for cars' so that users can take advantage of advanced and smart features like anti-theft alert, vehicle health detection, accident detection, 4G GPS tracking, anti-tow alert, Wi-Fi hotspot, geo fencing, real time location detection, and many more. According to Jio, "the JioMotive OBD device can make any car smart in minutes."
Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car’s internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring, said Reliance Digital in official media statement.
Reliance JioMotive Features: How Will It Help Car Owners?
Reliance JioMotive is a plug and play OBD device for cars. It can be used by anyone to make their basic or old model vehicle smart without doing any critical re-wiring. One of the most interesting thing about this device is that it does not require a professional installation. Following are some of the main features offered by recently launched Reliance JioMotive OBD.
Real-time Vehicle Tracking: It allows users to track the location of their vehicle from anywhere anytime.
Anti-Theft Alert: This feature alerts vehicle owners, if someone is trying to steal their car.
Anti-Tow Alert: This feature alerts you, if your car is being towed so that you can take an immediate action.
Geo Fencing: This allows you to create geo fences of any shape. You can also get real time alerts on entry or exit.
Accident Detection: Get real time alerts on your smartphone, if your car goes through an accident.
Time Fencing: This feature enables your car t stay at one place whenever you want it to.
Vehicle Health Detection: Get real time DTC alerts and updates about the health of your vehicle.
Device Tamper Alerts: You will get an instant alert on your smartphone, if anyone would try to remove your JioMotive device.
No Installation: Since JioMotive is a plug and play device, you do not need to get it installed by a professional, instead, you can set it up yourself easily.
Jio e-SIM: JioMotive share the date with your Jio Everywhere Connect Plan. Therefore, users do not have to purchase an extra sim card or data plan.
What Is the Price of JioMotive: From Where Can I Purchase It?
The original price of JioMotive is Rs 11,999. However, users can get it at a discounted price of Rs 4999. Interested users can purchase this device from the official website of Reliance Digital, Amazon, Jio.com, and other retail outlets.
Easy Steps To Install JioMotive in Your Car
Follow below steps to set up JioMotive OBD device in your car easily without any professional installation.
Go to the Google Play Store and install JioThings App.
Login or Signup using your Jio mobile number. Now click on + icon and select 'JioMotive.'
Enter the IMEI number mentioned on the JioMotive device.
Click proceed and you will be required to enter your car details like registration number, car model, car name, type of fuel, vehicle make, and more.
Enter all the details carefully and hit the save option.
Now, plug the JioMotive device into your car's OBD port. Make sure that your car is in a good Jio network area, and it is turned on.
Enable the JioEverywhereConnect Number Sharing Plan and agree to the terms and conditions.
Click on JioJCR144.
Hit the next option.
You will get a confirmatory message for Activation Request Received by Jio.
Make sure your car is turned on so that your device will get activated.
Note: For any kind of assistance, you can call on toll free number 1800-896-9999.
