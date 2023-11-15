WhatsApp Backups on Android To Take Up Google Storage Space; Check Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WhatsApp Backups on Android To Take Up Google Storage Space; Check Details Here

WhatsApp Backups on Android: Clear your Google cloud storage space to back up new WhatsApp files.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
WhatsApp Backups on Android to take up Google Cloud Storage space from December.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WhatsApp Backups on Android to take up Google Cloud Storage space from December.</p></div>
WhatsApp chat history and media backups for Android users have separate space from their Google account cloud storage. Since backups of WhatsApp were not taking up space on Google accounts, Android users enjoyed the benefit of additional cloud storage space. However, this advantage is going to change now. Google and WhatsApp have together announced that WhatsApp backups on Android will start taking up space on the Google Account cloud storage this year. Android users should know about this change.

Everyone should note that our Google account is equipped with 15GB of free cloud storage. WhatsApp chat and media backups taking up space on Google account will cut down the storage. You will not be able to store a lot of other media and files on Android smartphones. Android users should use the Google cloud storage space accordingly.

One should take a look at the latest announcement by Google regarding WhatsApp backups on Android devices. It is important to understand how to use your Google cloud storage space properly.

WhatsApp Chat History and Media Backups on Android: Details

Google officially announced that the WhatsApp backups on Android smartphones will continue to work as long as users have space on their Google cloud storage.

The official post online states that, "If you hit your storage limit, you'll need to free up space to resume backups by removing items you do not need." It is important to note that the changes to WhatsApp backup on Android devices will begin rolling out to WhatsApp Beta users in December.

The gradual rollout to all Android users will start in early 2024. Android users are requested to clear all the backups that are no longer needed to create more space for new backups.

Other platforms like Apple's iOS already include WhatsApp chat and media backups toward cloud storage. iOS users receive 5GB of free iCloud storage with paid tiers of additional storage. The payment starts at Rs 75 per month in India.

Google allows 15GB of free cloud storage for all accounts. For extra storage, users can subscribe to Google One, which starts at Rs 130 a month, or Rs 1,300 annually for 100 GB of cloud storage.

Android users can also delete large files like photos and videos to create extra space for new files. You can delete large files on WhatsApp and the Google Photos app.

