WhatsApp Backups on Android To Take Up Google Storage Space; Check Details Here

WhatsApp chat history and media backups for Android users have separate space from their Google account cloud storage. Since backups of WhatsApp were not taking up space on Google accounts, Android users enjoyed the benefit of additional cloud storage space. However, this advantage is going to change now. Google and WhatsApp have together announced that WhatsApp backups on Android will start taking up space on the Google Account cloud storage this year. Android users should know about this change.

Everyone should note that our Google account is equipped with 15GB of free cloud storage. WhatsApp chat and media backups taking up space on Google account will cut down the storage. You will not be able to store a lot of other media and files on Android smartphones. Android users should use the Google cloud storage space accordingly.