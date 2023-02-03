OnePlus 11 5G Launch in India on 7 February - Leaked Price & Sale Date Here

OnePlus 11 5G is all set to launch in India on 7 February 2023. Check out the leaked price and sale date below.
(Photo: PR newswire)
The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the most awaiting OnePlus 11 5G smartphone on 7 February 2023 along with several other products like OnePlus 11R handset, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Pad at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.
Prior to the official launch date, the price and sale date of OnePlus 11 5G has been leaked on several online platforms. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India with two configurations including 16GB and 8GB RAM. The 16GB RAM variant is expected to be sold at a price of Rs 61,999 while as the price of 8 GB variant is still unknown.
According to tipster Abhishek Yadav." the OnePlus 5G (16GB RAM and 256GB storage) model is likely to arrive at a price of Rs 61,999. Also, the early sale date of OnePlus 11 5G is 11 February and the open sale date is 14 February 2023.
Following are some of the features and specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G that will arrive in India on 7 February 2023.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
5,000mAh battery along with 100W fast charging capability.
Available in two color variants including Titan Black and Eternal Green.
50MP triple camera system.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined