OnePlus 11 5G Launch in India on 7 February - Leaked Price & Sale Date Here

The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the most awaiting OnePlus 11 5G smartphone on 7 February 2023 along with several other products like OnePlus 11R handset, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Pad at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.

Prior to the official launch date, the price and sale date of OnePlus 11 5G has been leaked on several online platforms. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India with two configurations including 16GB and 8GB RAM. The 16GB RAM variant is expected to be sold at a price of Rs 61,999 while as the price of 8 GB variant is still unknown.