OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event 2023: List of Five New Products To Be Launched

Here is the list of products that will be launched in the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event on 7 February 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event 2023: List of Five New Products To Be Launched
Tech giant OnePlus is all set to hold a Cloud 11 Launch Event on 7 February at Aerocity, New Delhi. The company has announced the launch of five new products including OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Pad during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.

Check out the features, specifications and other important details of the products that will be launched in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G: Features and Specifications, and Other Details

The OnePlus 11 Plus 5G will be launched as the one of the largest flagship smartphones.

  • Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

  • AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

  • 5,000mAh battery along with 100W fast charging capability.

  • Available in two color variants including Titan Black and Eternal Green.

  • 50MP triple camera system.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Features and Specifications

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 + Gen 1 processor.

  • A 6.7-inch AMOLED fullHD+ screen along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Triple camera system including a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor.

  • A 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Features and Specifications

  • Equipped with Google’s signature spatial audio feature for best sound quality.

  • Offers 3D sound quality.

  • Powered by OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor.

  • Faster connectivity due to Android’s Fast Pair feature.

  • Awesome sound quality by Dynaudio Deeper bass and pristine vocals.

  • Premium design comfortable in-ear feel.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Features and Specifications

  • A 65-inch QLED screen with 4K resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • 3GB RAM along with 32GB on-board storage.

  • A Dolby Atmos 70W speaker for amazing sound quality.

  • Designed for imagination and intelligence based viewing experience.

OnePlus OnePlus Pad: Features and Specifications

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

  • A 12.4-inch super AMOLED display.

  • Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

  • 10,090mAh battery along with 45W fast charging capability.

  • On the rear side, there may be a 13 MP primary camera sensor along with a 5 MP additional lens.

  • 8 MP front camera.

