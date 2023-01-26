OnePlus Pad Launch Likely on 7 February 2023: Features, Specs and Others Details
The OnePlus Pad is expected to be teased soon by the company. Read details below.
The tech giant OnePlus is holding a launch event on 7 February 2023 to launch several flagship products like OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11R. Besides, there are speculations about the launch of OnePlus Keyboard and a 65” OnePlus TV at the event.
Apart from these, some credible sources like Gizmochina has confirmed the launch of OnePlus Pad, the brand's first-ever tablet at the launch event on 7 February.
As per a report by Gizmochina, "OnePlus is yet to officially announce details of the OnePlus Pad. However, we spotted the tablet on the OnePlus 11 5G’s microsite on the brand’s official website. There is a section for the OnePlus Pad where more details are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to the launch event.
OnePlus Pad Launch Date on 7 February: Expected Features and Specifications
OnePlus has not officially announced the launch date of the most awaited OnePlus Pad yet. However, it is likely to be unveiled at the OnePlus Launch event on 7 February.
The company has not teased the OnePlus Pad yet. However, the product is expected to come up with symmetrical thin bezels on three sides. Since the OnePlus tablet is tipped to be a tweaked version of the OPPO tablets, the device might arrive with a budget-friendly price tag.
The launch of OnePlus Pad is rumoured since 2021. However, some media reports suggest that the device will be revealed in 2023. With the launch of the OnePlus Pad, the company will expand its product portfolio.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on the OnePlus Pad.
