Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launch Today in India: Check Price, Features, Full Specs Here

Oppo Reno 8T 5G full details here
(Image: www.oppo.com)
Oppo has launched two brand new handsets- Reno 8T 5G and Reno 8T in Vietnam and the company is all set to launch the smartphone in India today. It will be available to buy in India on 3 February. However, no official information has been received from the Oppo Reno 8T's side. The people in Vietnam can pre-order their smartphones.
The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is presently available for pre-order in Vietnam in two colour variants- Black and Sunset Orange. The latter has a faux leather back panel. The price of the 256GB storage variant of the handset is yet to be confirmed.
Let's have a look at the price, features, and full specs of Oppo Reno 8T 5G.
The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G will run on Color OS 13.0
The Reno 8T 4G has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
The screen is flat with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.
The device also offers a 90Hz refresh rate support with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display.
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor
It supports dual SIM (Nano).
The handset will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary shooter,
It also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an 89-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
The handset will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Oppo Reno device will have a 5,000mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC charging capabilities.
It is 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weighs 171g.
The device will come with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage which could be expanded using a MicroSD card.
The smartphone will support 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined