Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launch Today in India: Check Price, Features, Full Specs Here

Oppo has launched two brand new handsets- Reno 8T 5G and Reno 8T in Vietnam and the company is all set to launch the smartphone in India today. It will be available to buy in India on 3 February. However, no official information has been received from the Oppo Reno 8T's side. The people in Vietnam can pre-order their smartphones.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is presently available for pre-order in Vietnam in two colour variants- Black and Sunset Orange. The latter has a faux leather back panel. The price of the 256GB storage variant of the handset is yet to be confirmed.

Let's have a look at the price, features, and full specs of Oppo Reno 8T 5G.