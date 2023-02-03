Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launch Today in India: Check Price, Features, Full Specs Here

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launch Today in India: Check Price, Features, Full Specs Here

Oppo will launch the new handset- Reno 8T 5G today in India. No official announcement has been made about the time.
Oppo Reno 8T 5G full details here

Oppo Reno 8T 5G full details here

Oppo has launched two brand new handsets- Reno 8T 5G and Reno 8T in Vietnam and the company is all set to launch the smartphone in India today. It will be available to buy in India on 3 February. However, no official information has been received from the Oppo Reno 8T's side. The people in Vietnam can pre-order their smartphones.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is presently available for pre-order in Vietnam in two colour variants- Black and Sunset Orange. The latter has a faux leather back panel. The price of the 256GB storage variant of the handset is yet to be confirmed.

Let's have a look at the price, features, and full specs of Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: Features & Full Specs

  • The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G will run on Color OS 13.0

  • The Reno 8T 4G has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

  • The screen is flat with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

  • The device also offers a 90Hz refresh rate support with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display.

  • It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor

  • It supports dual SIM (Nano).

  • The handset will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary shooter,

  • It also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an 89-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

  • The handset will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  • Oppo Reno device will have a 5,000mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC charging capabilities.

  • It is 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weighs 171g.

  • The device will come with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage which could be expanded using a MicroSD card.

  • The smartphone will support 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector.

