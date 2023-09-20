Jio AirFiber Launched in India: Price, Speed, Plans, List of Cities, and Booking

Reliance Jio has launched its portable wireless internet device Jio AirFiber in India on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement about the arrival of Jio AirFiber in the country was made by the Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani during the annual general meeting (AGM) 2023.

"Jio AirFiber is designed to be a straightforward plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically necessitates professional installation", said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd during the AGM.

Jio AirFiber is a fixed wireless access (FWA) device that provides high speed internet in buildings and other locations, and has been specifically designed for offices and homes.

Jio AirFiber is a portable device with a plug and play solution, and does not require professional installation. It provides almost 1.5 Gbps of internet speed via true 5G to users for uninterrupted internet services.