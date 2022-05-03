Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Unlock Rewards

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 3 May 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are released regularly so that the players can claim them and win free rewards. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 3 May, are already here and the players should claim them. Garena Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale game that has gained enough attention and popularity worldwide. The redeem codes help players win rewards and survive longer in the game. To claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 3 May, one has to visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Players eagerly wait to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes every day.
Garena Free Fire is developed by 111 Dots Studio and the registered players can claim the codes.
It is time for the players to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday. Here is the list of redeem codes that the players can use to claim the Free Fire rewards and freebies (3 May 2022):
B6IY-CTNH-4PV3
FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U
22NS-M7UG-SZM7
FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
FIH8-FS76-F5TR
TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
DM7Z-79JE-A896
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
WCME-RVCM-USZ9
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
CT5D-RFEV-RB45
FFGB-VIXS-AI24
FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
NTJY-KHIB-87V6
MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
SARG-886A-V5GR
265R-3F4R-GTB
JBIV-87D6-S5WR
M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process of claiming the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 3 May:
First, go to the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in to your registered account using any of your social media credentials
Copy and paste one of the redeem codes from today's list on the text box
Click on the confirm option to proceed
Click on Ok
Once the redemption process is over, the rewards will reach your mail section within 24 hours
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)