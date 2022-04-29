ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 29 April?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are available on the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 29 April?
i

Garena Free Fire is back with redeem codes for Friday, 29 April 2022. The game, which is also popularly known as Free Fire (FF), releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its users.

Theses codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are available on the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Also Read

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 28 April

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 28 April

All players are advised to check the validity of redeem codes before using them. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29 April 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 29 April

FG4H JWI3 487G

T7GC BDRJ 56KM

YHKI VC7X 6S5R

4QDF 2GH3 U48R

F2KL 5OYH N87V

YCTG SW7B EN2R

MT1K YL1O J9N8

B7V6 S5AR QD2F

F5I8 YH76 YVTG

SBN9 7M9E KRLT

YHJK NMH0 GFO9

8X76 T5AR FDQ1

FF65 R4SE ADQF

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

G7F6 DT5S RF93

G4H1 SJ8I U3YG

F3B4 5KYO J98B

7VYD SG1B ENR5

M6YU JLNO B9VC

7X6Z 5RAE QD2V

Also Read

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 27 April?

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 27 April?

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 29 April?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×