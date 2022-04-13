ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Claim Rewards for 13 April

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com

<div class="paragraphs"><p>List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 April 2022.</p></div>
Garena Free Fire, the battle royale game developed by 111dots Studio is back with new redeem codes for its players.

These redeem codes are used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free, which in return may help you to enhance your performance in the game.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game are made up pf 12 characters, consisting capital letters and number.
Players interested in claiming rewards in Garena Free Fire game can get redeem codes for the same from the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here's the set of newly released Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 April

  • FV5B NJ45 IT8U

  • F7YG T1BE 456Y

  • FJBH VFS4 TY23

  • F87G YF3D GE6B

  • F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

  • F4N5 K6LY OU9I

  • FH2G YFDH E34G

  • EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

  • FDG3 H45R T8G7

  • FF5D SR4E QD1F

  • F3TE FCXR SFEG

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 13 April?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

